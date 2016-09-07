Man Who Targeted Jews And Blacks Gets 3-year Sentence

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 8:21 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - An upstate man who wanted to target Jews and blacks for attacks was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Robert Shane Smith, 19, of Washington County, was investigated by a federal anti-terrorism task force after he made online threats. Prosecutors say he admitted trying repeatedly to buy fully automatic weapons and semi-automatic weapons that he intended to convert to fully automatic. His social media postings included advocating violence against minorities and “destroying the government.”

An FBI sting resulted in his arrest.