Getty Images: Photographer Gave Up Right to Complain

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 5:01 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A photo agency and affiliated companies say in court papers that a photographer who put thousands of pictures in the public domain gave up her right to complain when others sell them.

Getty Images and other companies argued in papers filed in New York City federal court Tuesday and Wednesday. They asked for dismissal of a lawsuit by photographer Carol Highsmith. Highsmith had sued Getty and the other companies for over $1 billion.

Highsmith’s work has been featured in books, newspapers and magazines and on two postage stamps.

She sued after receiving a letter last December accusing her of copyright infringement for using one of her pictures on her nonprofit website.

License Compliance Services Inc. sent the letter but dropped the matter when Highsmith said she took the picture herself.