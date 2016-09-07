Feds Propose Hoosick Falls as Superfund Cleanup Site

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 8:27 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - Federal regulators said Wednesday they have proposed designating Hoosick Falls, an upstate village whose water supply was found to be tainted by a toxic chemical, as a Superfund site for cleanup.

The announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency came as New York lawmakers were questioning state authorities about their response to the toxic chemical PFOA contaminating drinking water in Hoosick Falls and about water pollution in other communities.

State officials told the joint Senate-Assembly hearing they now have rapid response teams to address problems.