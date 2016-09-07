Dutch MP Refuses to Shake Netanyahu’s Hand

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 3:07 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Den Haag on Wednesday. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

YERUSHALAYIM - During Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s otherwise friendly visit to the Dutch parliament on Wednesday, an MP of Turkish origin wearing a button with the Palestinian flag, Tunahan Kuzu, refused to shake his hand.

The incident occurred when Netanyahu was shaking hands with Dutch MPs in a receiving line. Netanyahu extended his hand, but Kuzu kept his behind his back.

Recognizing the snub, Netanyahu said “oh, okay,” with a dismissive look, and moved on to the next MP.

Later, Kuzu posted a message saying that Netanyahu “deserves no handshake” and condemning Israel for killing Palestinians in the 2014 Gaza war.

The Israeli leader then continued on to a meeting with Senate President Ankie Broekers-Knol, House of Representatives Speaker Khadija Arib and members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, where he explained Israel’s position vis a vis the Palestinians.

“The Palestinians want Acre, Jaffa and Tel Aviv,” he said. “The Palestinians and [PA President Mahmoud] Abbas won’t agree to the existence of Israel. The Palestinians celebrate murderous terror around the world, and in Israel they name their streets after murderers,” he said.

The Prime Minister told them that in many respects, Israel is defending not only itself but Europe as well. He noted that Israel is a factor for stability in the Middle East and the most stabilizing element in the region, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.