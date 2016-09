Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 9:23 am |

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe leads the dancing at the hachnasas sefer Torah. (Lawrence Purcell)

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Harav Yisrael Hager, shlita, who is in Llandudno, Wales, traveled earlier this week to Manchester, to take part in the hachnasas sefer Torah to the local Vizhnitzer beis medrash. The new sefer Torah was dedicated by Reb Dovid Adler in memory of his parents, a”h.

The massive gathering to see the Vizhnitzer Rebbe. (Lawrence Purcell)