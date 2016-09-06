Regional Briefs – September 6, 2016

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 8:30 pm |

Fire at Gap Distribution Center Was Arson

FISHKILL, N.Y. – Police said Tuesday that a massive fire that ripped through a Gap distribution center was intentionally set with an “incendiary” device, The Associated Press reported. The Aug. 29 fire caused heavy damage to part of the facility in Fishkill. Some of their 1,300 employees were scheduled to return to work this week.

NY State Fair Ends 12-Day Run, Shatters Attendance Record

SYRACUSE – The New York State Fair has ended its 12-day run Monday night with the highest attendance total in the annual event’s 175-year history — more than 1.1 million people, The Associated Press reported. That tops the previous record set in 2001, when just over 1 million attended.

Long Island Man Hospitalized For Venomous Snake Bite

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. – A man was hospitalized Monday night after one of his venomous snakes bit him at his Long Island home, The Associated Press reported. The 33-year-old man was bitten by an Egyptian Saw-Scaled Viper, which can be life-threatening if not treated swiftly. He owns five other venomous snakes.

NJ Democratic Candidate Files Complaint Against Potential Rival

TRENTON – The only candidate officially in the race to succeed Gov. Chris Christie filed a complaint Thursday against a prospective rival, The Associated Press reported. Former ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy filed a complaint against Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop for using his mayoral campaign to run for governor without officially announcing his candidacy.