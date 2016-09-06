NY Primary: All Statewide Offices On the Ballot Next Tuesday

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 7:29 pm |

NEW YORK - All members of the state Senate and Assembly will be on the ballot next Tuesday for the primaries, which in heavily Democratic New York City usually produces the winner of the general election.

Some notable races in Brooklyn include a new assemblyman for Midwood to replace the retiring James Brennan. About 12 percent of the district, which includes parts of Kensington, is Orthodox. Robert Carroll, a liberal lawyer, is considered the frontrunner in the Democratic primary. Troy Odendhal and Rob Curry-Smithson are also running.

There is a state judge’s race in Boro Park. Candidates include Mordechai Avigdor, a former counsel for Agudath Israel of America, and attorneys Ruchie Freier and Jill Epstein.

In a move that is nearly unprecedented, state Sen. Simcha Felder is running unopposed in the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines.

There are also district leader races, internal party positions that wield vast control over selecting candidates for local offices. With Assemblyman Dov Hikind’s blessing, his new communications aide, 22-year-old David Schwartz, is running unopposed to replace him as district leader.

In Rockland and Orange counties, several Assembly races will be decided in the Democratic primary. Rockland County legislator Aron Wieder is again challenging Assemblyman Karl Brabenec for the seat that encompasses Kiryas Joel. He lost the race by 68 votes two years ago.

Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee, a Democrat from Rockland County, is also on the ballot. She is being opposed by Thomas Gulla, an Airmont Planning Board member. Although the Orthodox community has had run-ins with her, local askanim have not yet decided whom they will support in that race.