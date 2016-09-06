Mystery Billboards Pop Up for Barak

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 3:36 pm |

Former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - No one would take responsibility for the billboards that appeared in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, urging former Prime Minister Ehud Barak to run for office again.

The billboard company, Zahav, said rules of customer confidentiality prevented it from naming the sponsors.

Barak himself could not be reached for comment, but a spokesman released a statement in which he disavowed knowledge of the ads: “I haven’t the foggiest idea who is behind the billboards calling for me to run again. There is no change in my known stance that I don’t plan to return to politics.”

However, a former aide to Barak thought the opposite was true.

“I’m sure it’s him,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “It’s only a matter of time before he organizes a rally under his house with people calling ‘Ehud, save us.’”

The aide said she was in favor of a comeback, calling him “our hope,” but was doubtful whether it would happen, because “people dislike him so much.”

The former prime minister has been heard from most recently about a week ago accusing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of judgments that “disturbingly expose Israel to a central security threat,” though he did not specify what they were.

When asked about it, Netanyahu said he had no idea what Barak was referring to.