Los Angeles-Bound Commuter Train Hits Vehicle; Minor Injuries

(AP/Hamodia) - A Metrolink commuter train struck a large truck on the tracks near Sun Valley, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, on Tuesday morning.

According to KNX Radio, 16 passengers had minor injuries, and 10 were transported to local hospitals. And LAFD spokesman said that driver of the big rig was not injured in the collision.

After remaining at the scene of the crash for less than 90 minutes, the train has continued on its route, on the Antelope Valley Line headed to Los Angeles.