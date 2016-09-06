Jordanian Politician Says BDS Threat to Region, Not Only Israel

By Yisrael Price

YERUSHALAYIM - A Jordanian opposition politician has said that the boycotts against Israel also threaten his country and the stability of the entire Middle East.

In a guest column in Yisrael Hayom on Tuesday, Abed Almaala, a member of the opposition coalition, denounced BDS asa reckless act of hatred.”

Almaala quoted the leader of the Jordanian opposition, Mudar Zahran, on the dire consequences if BDS should succeed: “‎If the day were to come when Israel falls, Jordan, Egypt and many others would fall, ‎too, and ‎Westerners would be begging Iran for oil.”

“Israel is at the front of the war against terror in our region, ‎and if Israel is hurt, we all will suffer, and Jordan will suffer the most,” ‎Almaala warned.

The article went on to analyze the hypocrisy of Israel’s opponents: “BDS claims to target Israel because Israel oppresses the Palestinians. If so, why does BDS never target Jordan’s government, which oppresses and destroys the lives ‎of the majority of Jordanians of Palestinian origins, and where many of my own people, the Bedouin Jordanians, go hungry?‎

“Why does BDS never boycott Lebanon, where Palestinians are banned from working ‎as taxi drivers? Why does it not boycott Syria, where President Bashar Assad has killed thousands of Palestinians ‎in Yarmouk camp?‎

“BDS, admit it: You are racists and anti-Semites.‎”

Almaala charged that dictatorial Arab states back BDS. “BDS … also strengthens Arab dictators who hypocritically criticize Israel for alleged human rights violations when they, themselves, are the world’s top ‎human rights violators.” ‎

Finally, in a plea for a rational policy, he wrote: “We Arabs have boycotted Israel for 70 years. Where has it gotten us? We are ‎light-years behind Israel in technology and the economy. We will stop this in ‎Jordan and begin learning from our Israel friends.‎”