Harav She’ar Yashuv Cohen, Zt”l, Former Chief Rabbi of Haifa

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 2:43 am |

Harav She’ar Yashuv Cohen, zt”l. (Kobi Gideon/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - On Monday night, Harav Eliyahu Yosef She’ar Yashuv Cohen, zt”l, who served as Chief Rabbi of Haifa between 1975 and 2011, was niftar in Haifa at the age of 88.

Harav She’ar Yashuv Cohen was born in 5688/1927, in Yerushalayim. His father was Harav David Cohen, zt”l, known as Harav Hanazir, and his mother was Rebbetzin Sarah, who was a cousin of her husband.

Harav Cohen learned in several yeshivos in Yerushalayim: Yeshivas Eitz Chaim, Yeshivas Toras Yerushalayim and Yeshivas Mercaz HaRav. He was a close talmid of his father and of Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Eizik Herzog, zt”l.

In 1975 Harav She’ar Yashuv was selected to serve as the Chief Ashkenazic Rabbi and Rosh Batei Hadin in Haifa, a post he held until 2011. In this position, he was very careful and meticulous in the upkeep of the hashgachah of the food outlets in Haifa, to ensure that people would be able to keep kashrus without hindrance.

The Rav was noted for his sterling middos and his pleasant demeanor toward each and every resident, no matter what their community or background was. He was very helpful to the Haifa chareidi community and to their Torah mosdos.

Harav She’ar Yashuv served as Nasi of Machon Harry Fishel and of Mosdos Ariel in Yerushalayim. These two important Torah institutions published numerous works on Halachah, and redacted older sefarim. Many Rabbanim and Dayanim learned in these institutions. Harav She’ar Yashuv himself wrote a number of sefarim.

His levayah is to leave from Haifa to Yerushalayim, where he will be buried on Har Hazeisim.

Yehi zichro baruch.