Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 3:19 pm |

“Chayah” has been added to the name of Rebbetzin Miriam Salomon, shetichyeh, the wife of Lakewood mashgiach Harav Mattisyahu Salomon, shlita, as a zechus for her refuah sheleimah.

LAKEWOOD - The Rebbetzin has been hospitalized since last Motzei Shabbos, and underwent a lengthy operation on Sunday morning. Her condition has stabilized somewhat, but remains critical. Upon the instruction of the Mashgiach, the name “Chayah” was added on Tuesday.

Klal yisrael is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Miram Chaya bas Sarah, b’soch sh’ar cholei Yisrael.