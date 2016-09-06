Bird-Watchers: NYC Could Have Native-Born Bald Eagle

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 10:42 am |

A 2011 photo of two bald eagles in New Jersey.

NEW YORK (AP) - Bird-watchers say circumstantial evidence indicates New York City could have its first native-born bald eagle in more than 100 years.

The New York Times says the juvenile is among seven to 10 bald eagles thought to live on Staten Island.

Birders say the youngster has been seen sharing a branch with two adults and taking food from their beaks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation cautions that without a confirmed nest, there’s no way to be certain where it was hatched. It notes that the birds could have migrated from nesting sites in New Jersey.

Avid amateurs think the nest could be hidden deep in the woods of Staten Island.

A conservation biologist with New York City Audubon , Debra Kriensky, agrees that the family-type behavior is “very exciting.”