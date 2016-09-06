Abbas: No Meeting With Netanyahu in Moscow Planned

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (R) welcomes Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Palace courtyard in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday. (Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via Reuters)

WARSAW (Reuters) - Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that a proposed meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will not be held for now.

“President Putin has proposed a meeting on Sept. 9 in Moscow. I agreed to this and I was to go to Moscow directly from here,” Abbas told a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

“Unfortunately yesterday in Jerusalem president Putin’s representative and prime minister Netanyahu’s representative held a meeting and prime minister Netanyahu’s representative proposed to postpone the meeting for later, so there will be no meeting (on Sept. 9),” Abbas said.

The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.