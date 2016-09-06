18th Ave. Park Reopening to be Marked With Free Helmet Giveaway

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 8:26 pm |

BROOKLYN - Councilman David G. Greenfield is hosting a celebration of the recent reopening of the 18th Ave. Park this Sunday, and will be at the park giving out snacks and candy from noon to 3:30.

Additionally, Greenfield is partnering with the NYC Department of Transportation to host a free bike helmet fitting and giveaway at the park. The events are open to the public, and helmets will be available for all bicyclists of all ages, including children and adults. There will also be free safety bells given away to attach to bicycles.

Helmets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A parent or legal guardian is required to sign a waiver for all children under age 18.

“Because this is the last giveaway of the summer, I want to encourage everyone who hasn’t had a chance to get a free custom-fitted helmet or bell to join me at the 18th Avenue Park on Sunday, September 11th,” Greenfield said. “Come and see the beautiful new improvements I’ve made to the park using the over $7 million I secured to add new playgrounds, seating areas, and more! I’ll be there, and I’ll be handing out free snacks for the kids!”