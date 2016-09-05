Two People Killed, Several Still Trapped in Collapsed Tel Aviv Building; 18 Evacuated

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:45 am |

Rescue workers at the site where a crane crashed at a construction site in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Two people were killed and several others were said to still be trapped under rubble after a crane collapsed on a construction site in Tel Aviv Monday morning, sending a large plume of dust over the area. Police reports said that

In all, 18 workers, both Israeli and Palestinian, were rescued in the first hour after the collapse, according to firefighters.

eventeen people had been rescued from under the rubble. Most were fully conscious and were suffering from superficial wounds. According to Magen David Adom, one was moderately injured while one who was seriously injured was rushed to the nearby Ichilov Hospital.

A fire brigade spokesman said part of the structure had initially collapsed, causing a crane to fall and bring down more of the partially-completed parking lot. Magen David Adom declared it a “mass casualty event,” which usually means that at least five people were injured.

Officials were trying to determine the cause of the collapse as rescue crews and medical workers converged on the scene. The IDF dispatched search-and-rescue forces to assist in the search efforts.

The incident occurred in the Ramat Hachayal neighborhood, a commercial area that is usually quite crowded during working hours. Channel Two said that some 20 people had been trapped in the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

Rescue workers at the site of the collapse. (MDA)

Among the first rescue workers at the site were members of the Ichud Hatzalah motorcycle rescue patrol.

“As we were treating the first victims an avalanche of rubble came pouring down,” said the volunteer, indicating that there was a danger that the rest of the building could collapse. A police spokesperson said on Israel Radio that police were “begging” passerby to stay far away from the site because of the fear that further collapse of the building was possible.