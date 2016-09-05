Security Officers Shoot Arab in Car Attack in Yerushalayim

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 3:09 am |

The smashed windshield of car used in attack in Shuafat overnight Sunday. (Police Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - Security officers overnight Sunday shot and killed a terrorist who tried to run down officers. The incident occurred in the Shuafat area of Yerushalayim, at the end of an assignment officers were carrying out there.

As the officers were preparing to leave the area, a vehicle drove at very high speed in their direction. The officers opened fire on the driver, killing him. A second terrorist in the vehicle was moderately wounded. He was taken to the Hadassah Har Hatzofim hospital for treatment.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.