Regional Briefs – September 5, 2016

Two Yeshivah Boys Rescued From Choppy Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. – Two yeshivah bachurim were rescued Friday by State Troopers and a Lake George patrol after their canoe capsized in rough Lake George waters. The bachurim, a 19- and a 16-year-old, were both wearing life-jackets and managed to swim along with their canoe to a small island until help arrived. There were no injuries.

Cop Fired But Not Charged for Pepper-Spraying Passenger

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – A transit officer suspended for pepper-spraying and using his baton on a train rider in May was fired Friday but will not be indicted, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Michael Fiocca has said he believed passenger Ryan Patterson was trying to stay on the train longer than his ticket allowed.

Hike Leader Ticketed for Too-Big Group of 67, Limit Is 15

ALBANY – The leader of a hiking trip in the Adirondacks was ticketed Sunday for exceeding the group size limit of 15 by more than four times, The Associated Press reported. Two buses dropped off 67 people to climb Algonquin Peak, violating the “Leave No Trace” rule.

3 Firefighters Hurt, 25 People Displaced in Jersey City Fire

JERSEY CITY – A fire ripped through five homes in Jersey City Monday morning, lightly injuring three firefighters and displacing 25 people, the Jersey Journal reported. Residents said they heard a loud bang just before the fire broke out and the flames spread quickly through the homes and yards.

NY Wants More Locally Grown Food on School Menus

ALBANY – New York is looking to put locally grown foods on school menus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The state will award $500,000 in grants to help schools increase theYrown fruits, vegetables and other items served to students.

Child Charged With Setting Fire That Killed 2 Children

SYRACUSE – A child was arrested for setting fire to a home Thursday in which two children died, The Associated Press reported. Vinroy and Kiya Baddal were home with their five children aged 4 to 12 when the fire broke out. Chyna, 4, and Vinroy Baddal, Jr., 8, died.