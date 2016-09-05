Police: Drunk Driver in SC Abandoned Car Struck by Amtrak Train

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 2:47 pm |

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say an Amtrak train in South Carolina was delayed after hitting a vehicle that got stuck on the tracks by a drunk driver north of Charleston.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email Monday that there were no injuries and that the train was delayed for three hours before continuing north.

Hanahan Police Capt. Michael Folwer said in an email that 54-year-old Hung Tran’s car got stuck in gravel by the tracks after he misjudged a turn around 11 p.m. Sunday. The engineer told police Tran was waving his arms as the train neared.

Tran was uninjured and arrested at the scene.

Fowler says Tran was charged with driving under the influence and his blood-alcohol level was 0.15.