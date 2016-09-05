Pesichas Hazman in Yeshivah Gedolah Koidenov

The Koidenov Rebbe, shlita, delivers the pesichah in the newly founded Koidenov yeshivah ketanah in Bnei Brak, at the beginning of the Elul zman. (JDN)
The Koidenov Rebbe, shlita, at the pesichah. (JDN)
The Koidenov Rebbe, wishes lchaim to the staff memebrs at the pesichas hazman. (JDN)
