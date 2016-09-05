Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
ב' אלול תשע"ו
| Monday, September 5, 2016
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Community
Pesichas Hazman in Yeshivah Gedolah Koidenov
Pesichas Hazman in Yeshivah Gedolah Koidenov
Monday, September 5, 2016 at 5:18 am |
ב' אלול תשע"ו
The Koidenover Rebbe,
shlita,
delivers the
pesichah
in the newly founded Koidenov
yeshivah ketanah
in Bnei Brak, at the beginning of the Elul
zman.
(JDN)
The Koidenov Rebbe, shlita, at the pesichah. (JDN)
The Koidenover Rebbe, wishes
l’chaim
to the staff members at the
pesichas hazman.
(JDN)