Obama Cancels Meeting With Philippine Prez

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:45 pm |

U.S. President Barack Obama getting into his motorcade vehicle as he arrives on Air Force One at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, on Monday.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) - President Barack Obama canceled a planned meeting with new Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, after Duterte had publicly warned Obama not to ask about accusations of Duterte’s extrajudicial killings in his war on drugs, and also insulted Obama with a demeaning phrase in the Tagalog language.

Obama managed to do both just before flying to Laos for a regional summit with Obama, who Duterte warned not to challenge him over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

“Clearly, he’s a colorful guy,” Obama said. “What I’ve instructed my team to do is talk to their Philippine counterparts to find out is this in fact a time where we can have some constructive, productive conversations.”

Early Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the meeting with Duterte was off.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte boards his limousine upon arrival in Vientiane, Laos, on Monday. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Duterte, who had been scheduled to meet Obama on Tuesday on the summit’s sidelines, has been under intense global scrutiny over the more than 2,000 suspected drug dealers and users killed since he took office. Obama has said he planned to raise the issue in his first meeting with Duterte, but the Philippine leader insisted he was only listening to his own country’s people.

“You must be respectful,” Duterte said of Obama, to reporters in Manila. “Do not just throw questions.” He then said the demeaning phrase in Tagalog.

Barring a sharp U-turn by Duterte, their sit-down appeared increasingly unlikely to happen as Obama flew overnight from Laos. Eager to show he wouldn’t yield, Obama said he would “undoubtedly” still bring up human-rights and due-process concerns “if and when” the two do meet.