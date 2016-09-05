Netanyahu Heads for The Hague

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:41 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leaves for a two-day visit to The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday.

Netanyahu is slated to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and discuss with him the deepening of bilateral relations between Israel and the Netherlands and regional issues.

The prime minister will also meet with King Willem-Alexander at the Noordeinde Palace. This will be the first meeting between Netanyahu and King Willem-Alexander, who succeeded to the throne on April 30, 2013.

In addition, he will visit the Dutch States General (parliament) and meet with Senate President Ankie Broekers-Knol and House of Representatives Speaker Khadija Arib. The prime minister will also meet with members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee and discuss with them Israel-Netherlands relations and present Israel’s policy in the regional context and vis-à-vis Europe.