Monday, September 5, 2016 at 12:07 pm |

This composite image shows PA President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Issam Rimawi, Pool; AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has agreed to direct talks with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Russia, Interfax news agency cited the Palestinian embassy in Moscow as saying on Monday.

Netanyahu’s office said earlier on Monday that the prime minister was considering an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to host the talks between the Israeli leader and Abbas.