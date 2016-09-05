Defense Ministry Eases Restrictions on Exporters

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:47 pm |

The Ministry of Defense headquarters (2nd R) in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Defense Ministry announced on Monday a number of easements on the export of defense products, including unclassified counter-terrorism products to the United States.

The announcement marked 10 years since the founding of the Defense Ministry’s Export Control Agency, which was established to promote exports while preventing the unauthorized transfer of classified Israeli technology.

Dubi Lavi, who heads the Export Control Agency, said during a conference in Tel Aviv on Monday that the requirement for temporary export licenses during international exhibitions will be lifted. Other measures include allowing companies to market defense goods to 98 states under a general marketing license, providing electronic access to its authorization system for Israeli defense exporters.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said during the conference that defense exports help deepen international relations with other states, particularly with the United States.

“Despite differences of opinion that exist naturally between friends, relations [with the United States] are firm and strong, and are based on mutual trust and a shared strategy,” Liberman said.

Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Udi Adam, director-general of the Defense Ministry, said “We are moving toward an easing of restrictions to benefit the export industry, together with increased, uncompromising enforcement.”

He added that national security, and maintaining relations with “our partners,” remain the Ministry’s top priorities.