Another Day of Rock Throwing in Yehudah and Shomron

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:44 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - During the past twenty-four hours, rock throwing incidents have continued against Israeli vehicles across Yehudah and Shomron.

Egged bus No. 160 from Yerushalayim to Chevron was pelted with stones by Palestinians at a curve in the road near Beit Anoun. The rocks were hurled from all directions, causing extensive damage. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

A sizable IDF force was sent to the site to apprehend the attackers, but they fled before the soldiers arrived.

Rocks and firebombs were also thrown at Israeli targets on Monday in Gush Etzion, south of Chevron, near Ramallah and on the Trans-Shomron Highway. Civilian and military vehicles sustained damage, but no injuries were reported.

IDF forces with Shin Bet personnel arrested six wanted terrorists in an overnight operation in different parts of Yehudah and Shomron.

In addition, a security sweep in the village of Bir Zeit in the Binyamin Council yielded a considerable quantity of knives, binoculars and military equipment. All the items were transferred to the authorities.