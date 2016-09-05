20 Said Trapped in Collapsed Tel Aviv Building

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:45 am |

Site of the building collapse in Tel Aviv. (Zaka)

YERUSHALAYIM - Some 20 people were said to be trapped under rubble after a crane collapsed on a building under construction in Tel Aviv Monday morning. Initial images showed that the crane collapsed on a the building, which fell onto a structure next door. Magen David Adom declared it a “mass casualty event,” which usually means that at least five people were injured.

The incident occurred in the Ramat Hachayal neighborhood, a commercial area that is usually quite crowded during working hours. Channel Two said that some 20 people were trapped in the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

Paramedics said six people were pulled out from the rubble, and others may still be trapped. The injured were rushed to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital.