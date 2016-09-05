2.7 Million New York Students Head Back to School

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 8:21 pm |

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - New York’s 2.7 million students and 207,000 teachers go back to school this week after a 10-week summer vacation.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will greet students at an Albany public school Tuesday. Most students in Buffalo also return to class Tuesday, while students in the Syracuse and Rochester districts go back Wednesday.

New York City students have until Thursday to enjoy summer vacation.

There are about 400,000 private school students in the state, including more than 100,000 attending yeshivos.

Students can still expect a dozen emergency drills during the school year, but now four of them have to be lockdown drills.

Also new is a requirement for periodic lead testing of drinking water in schools. The state will pick up part of the cost.