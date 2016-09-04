Virginia’s Capital Newspaper Backs Gary Johnson for President

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 5:21 pm |

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson at a campaign rally at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. (AP Photo/Scott Morgan)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Richmond-Times Dispatch is endorsing Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson for president.

In a lengthy editorial posted late Saturday night, the newspaper said the former New Mexico governor is a man of “good integrity, apparently normal ego and sound ideas.” Johnson met with the newspaper’s editorial board last week.

The Times-Dispatch added that Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton fail to meet the moral and professional standards Americans should expect.

The editorial calls for the Commission on Presidential Debates to allow Johnson to join Trump and Clinton on stage. The debates are scheduled to begin Sept. 26 at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Johnson served as New Mexico’s governor for two terms. He also owned a construction company that had more than 1,000 employees.