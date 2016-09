Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 3:26 pm |

LAKEWOOD - Rebbetzin Miriam Solomon, shetichyeh, the wife of Lakewood mashgiach Harav Mattisyahu Solomon, shlita, was rushed to the hospital on Motzoei Shabbos. On Sunday, she underwent a lengthy operation and is in critical condition.

Urgent tefillos are needed for Miram bas Sarah, b’soch sh’ar cholei Yisrael.