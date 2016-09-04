As School Year Starts, Top NJ Ed Official Resigns

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:05 pm |

TRENTON (AP) - New Jersey’s top education official is resigning just as the school year is beginning.

Gov. Chris Christie announced Friday that Education Commissioner David Hespe is leaving at the end of the month for a teaching career. The assistant commissioner and chief academic officer, Kimberley Harrington, has been named acting commissioner.

Hespe, 56, oversaw the state’s first foray into the PARCC tests. They proved to be controversial, with some parents boycotting the exams, arguing too much time was spent on text prep.