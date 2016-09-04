Preparations in Uman Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

It is only Rosh Chodesh Elul, but preparations in Uman, Ukraine, just a few weeks ahead of Rosh Hashanah, are in full steam.
This coming Rosh Hashanah, as every year, tens of thousands from all over the world, from all walks of Jewish life, are to travel to Uman to spend Rosh Hashanah near the kever of Harav Nachman of Breslov, zy”a, who had asked his Chassidim to travel to his kever for Rosh Hashanah.
Renovations included roadwork in the area near the kever and added tents for accommodation for the visitors.