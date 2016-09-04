Preparations in Uman Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 8:23 am |

Tefillos at the kever in Uman on Rosh Chodesh Elul. (Chadashot24)

It is only Rosh Chodesh Elul, but preparations in Uman, Ukraine, just a few weeks ahead of Rosh Hashanah, are in full steam.

A view of the area near the kever, with the added buildings and tents. (Chadashot24)

This coming Rosh Hashanah, as every year, tens of thousands from all over the world, from all walks of Jewish life, are to travel to Uman to spend Rosh Hashanah near the kever of Harav Nachman of Breslov, zy”a, who had asked his Chassidim to travel to his kever for Rosh Hashanah.

Roadwork in Uman. (Chadashot24)

Renovations included roadwork in the area near the kever and added tents for accommodation for the visitors.