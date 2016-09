Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 11:05 am |

U.S. President Barack Obama (center R) tracks down Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan (center L, back to camera) for a brief private conversation after they gave remarks to reporters following their bilateral meeting alongside the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, Sunday. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that his administration would work with Turkey to help ensure that those responsible for an attempted coup are brought to justice.

Obama and Erdogan met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit underway in eastern China’s Hangzhou city.