Moscow Hosts Israeli Photography Exhibition

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 3:42 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - After decades of discrimination against Jews and state-sponsored anti-Israel propaganda, permission has been given for an exhibition of Israeli photographers on one of the main streets of Moscow, Ynet reported on Sunday.

The project is a cooperative venture of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism in Moscow and the National Geographic’s Russian bureau.

Tsvetnoy Boulevard in the capital will be the venue for this month’s exhibit, featuring more than 60 photographs that depict the beauty of Israel and its people, titled “Israel: The Entire World in One Country.”

“National Geographic has good relations with us, and they approached us asking us to do the exhibition together,” said Ksenia Kobiakov, the director of the Ministry of Israeli Tourism in Moscow.

“Those who already visited Israel say that the photos fill them with a sense of nostalgia, and those who have not been say, ‘Now we really want to go to Israel,’ ” Kobiakov said, adding that despite hard economic times in Russia, Russian tourism to Israel has continued.