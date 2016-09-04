Hermine’s Impact on NJ, NYC Will Likely Be Far Less Than Previously Expected

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 1:55 pm |

This NOAA satellite image taken at 9:45 AM Sunday shows Post Tropical Cyclone Hermine spinning roughly 300 miles east of the Jersey Shore. (Weather Underground via AP)

TRENTON/BROOKLYN (AP/Hamodia) - It appears that the impact of storm system Hermine on New Jersey and New York City will likely be far less severe than originally feared.

The system spun away from the East Coast on Sunday, removing the threat of heavy rain from the area.

But New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie warned that minor to moderate flooding was still likely in coastal areas. He also said that the storm will cause major beach erosion, strong storm surges and dangerous rip currents.

Christie said he doesn’t expect any evacuations will be needed, assuming the storm continues to move eastward. But he urged residents to monitor the storm and not be lulled into a false sense of security. Officials also noted that strong winds associated with the system could knock down trees and power lines, spurring outages.

New York City will experience some wind over the next few days, but no rain at all is expected throughout the week, according to weather.com.

Winds will be in the mid-to-upper-teens miles per hour from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning; in the low 20s mph from Monday morning until Monday evening; and then in the upper teens mph until Tuesday afternoon.