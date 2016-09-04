Gazan Indicted for Aiding Hamas with Diving Gear

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 4:37 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A Palestinian man from Gaza was indicted on Sunday for smuggling diving equipment for Hamas naval commando units through tunnels from Egypt and Israel border crossings.

Abd Saqallah, who owns two stores and a sewing factory in the Gaza Strip, was charged with illegally importing hundreds of flippers, scuba masks and wet suits for use by the terrorist organization. The equipment was purchased from the Italian firm Cressi.

In 2014, Saqallah allegedly imported diving masks and wet suits through the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza. Some of the equipment was discovered and confiscated by inspectors, but some got through, including 60 masks, according to the authorities.

The prosecution requested that Saqallah be kept in jail until the trial runs its course.