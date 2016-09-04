Ex-Mayor Dinkins Hit Cyclist and Left The Scene: Lawsuit

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:03 pm |

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - Former New York mayor David Dinkins left the scene after striking a bicycle deliveryman with his car on June 30, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

Dinkins, an 89-year-old Democrat, said in a statement Saturday he hadn’t been aware he had struck Rodrigo Garcia, the bicyclist. He said he was driving his wife to the hospital when a man told him Dinkins’s car had been hit by a bicycle half a block away.

“I was not aware of any contact between the bicycle and my car at the time it may have occurred,” Dinkins said. “When I became aware of the incident, I not only returned to the scene, I also fully cooperated in the making of the police department accident report.”

Garcia’s lawyer says Dinkins’s car clipped his client’s bike, throwing him to the ground and breaking his ankle.

“You hit me, you don’t even realize you hit me? I completely understand that,” Garcia said. “I just think you should not be driving then. And now you’re destroying my life.”