Congressman’s Daughter Returns Hungarian Award in Protest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - The daughter of late, Hungarian-born U.S. Congressman Tom Lantos, says she is returning a distinguished state award to Hungary to protest the bestowing of the same award to journalist and writer Zsolt Bayer who has made anti-Semitic and racist references in his articles.

Katrina Lantos Swett, who received the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit in 2009, joins over 100 other recipients in returning their awards.

Lantos Swett was honored for her work in setting up the Budapest-based Tom Lantos Institute, which focuses on minority rights. Tom Lantos, a California Democrat who died in 2008, was the only Holocaust survivor in the U.S. Congress.

Daily newspaper Magyar Hirlap was fined by media authorities in 2013 and earlier this year for hateful remarks about Roma and Muslims in Bayer’s columns.