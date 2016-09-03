Want up-to-the-
א' אלול תשע"ו
| Saturday, September 3, 2016
Community
Pesichas Hazman in Yeshivas Chernobyl-Ashdod
Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 8:17 pm |
ל' אב תשע"ו
The Chernobyl-Ashdod Rebbe,
shlita
, delivers the
pesichah
in his yeshivah in Ashdod, at the beginning of the Elul
zman
. (JDN)
At the
pesichas hazman
. (JDN)