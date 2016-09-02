IDF Soldiers Arrest Arab Who Planned Stabbing Attack

Friday, September 2, 2016 at 4:46 am |

The knife found after apprehending the wannabe terrorist, Thursday. (Police Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF troops on Thursday night arrested a female Arab terrorist who was planning to carry out a stabbing attack. The terrorist was arrested at the Kalandiya crossing, north of Yerushalayim.

The 21-year-old terrorist was acting suspiciously, and she was questioned by IDF soldiers. Under questioning, she said that she had been planning to attack soldiers, and had been given a knife to do so. She said that she had thrown the knife away and had changed her mind. She was taken into custody and questioned.

Also Thursday night, IDF troops shot at an Arab terrorist near Kever Rochel. The terrorist had thrwn a firebomb in the direction of the site. He was injured by the shots, but managed to escape. There were no Israeli injuries reported.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 4 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.