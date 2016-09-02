First Yahrtzeit of the Tosh Rebbe, Zy”a

The Tosher Rebbe, shlita, speaks at the yahrtzeit tisch, of his father, the Tosher Rebbe, zy"a, Wednesday, 27 Av. (JDN)
The Tosher Rebbe leads tefillos at the kever of his father, the Tosher Rebbe, zy”a, in Kiryas Tosh, Montreal. (JDN)
A view of the crowd at the yahrtzeit tisch. (JDN)
