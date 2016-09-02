Want up-to-the-
כ"ט אב תשע"ו
| Friday, September 2, 2016
First Yahrtzeit of the Tosh Rebbe, Zy”a
Friday, September 2, 2016 at 3:04 am |
כ"ט אב תשע"ו
The Tosher Rebbe,
shlita,
speaks at the
yahrtzeit tisch
for his father, the Tosher Rebbe,
zy”a
, Wednesday, 27 Av. (JDN)
The Tosher Rebbe leads
tefillos
at the
kever
of his father, the Tosher Rebbe,
zy”a
, in Kiryas Tosh, Montreal. (JDN)
A view of the crowd at the
yahrtzeit tisch
. (JDN)