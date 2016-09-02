5th Suspect Arrested in Slaying of Carey Gabay

Friday, September 2, 2016 at 1:08 pm |

Carey Gabay (Judy Sanders/New York Governor’s Office via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a fifth suspect in the slaying of an aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the hours before last year’s West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn.

Kenny Bazile was arrested Thursday in Palm Desert, California. WNBC reports that he’s accused of firing shots during a gang-related gun battle last year in which Carey Gabay was fatally shot by stray gunfire. Bazile won’t be charged until he’s returned to New York.

Gabay, a 43-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer, was a first deputy general counsel at the Empire State Development Corp.