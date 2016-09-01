Yahrtzeit of Satmar Rebbe, zy”a, Marked by Satmar Rebbe-Williamsburg

The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, shlita, says Kaddish after the Siyum at the yahrtzeit tisch, Tuesday. (JDN)
The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, shlita, says Kaddish after the Siyum HaShas at the yahrtzeit tisch, Tuesday, 26 Av. (JDN)
The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, shlita, says Kaddish after the Siyum at the yahrtzeit tisch, Tuesday. (JDN)
The Satmar Rebbe leads tefillos at the kever of his uncle, the Satmar Rebbe, zy”a, in Kiryas Yoel. (JDN)
The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, shlita, says Kaddish after the Siyum at the yahrtzeit tisch, Tuesday. (JDN)
A view of the crowd at the yahrtzeit tisch, Tuesday. (JDN)