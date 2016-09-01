Want up-to-the-
כ"ח אב תשע"ו
| Thursday, September 1, 2016
Community
Yahrtzeit of Satmar Rebbe, zy”a, Marked by Satmar Rebbe-Williamsburg
Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 3:30 am |
כ"ח אב תשע"ו
The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum,
shlita
, says
Kaddish
after the
Siyum HaShas
at the
yahrtzeit tisch
, Tuesday, 26 Av. (JDN)
The Satmar Rebbe leads
tefillos
at the
kever
of his uncle, the Satmar Rebbe,
zy”a
, in Kiryas Yoel. (JDN)
A view of the crowd at the
yahrtzeit tisch
, Tuesday. (JDN)