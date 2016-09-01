Wife of New York WW II Veteran Receives Medals Posthumously

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 3:15 pm |

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - The wife of a World War II Air Force bomber pilot has been given eight service medals her husband George Bluhm earned but never received while he was alive.

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter made the medals presentation on Wednesday in Rochester. The medals included a Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button.

Bluhm flew 65 missions in Europe, one of them ending in a crash landing during the Battle of the Bulge. He died in 2009 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.