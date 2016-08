Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 5:21 am |

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef delivers a shiur in Ashdod, Wednesday. (Yaakov Cohen/Flash90)

The Sephardi Chief Rabbi, Harav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita, delivered a shiur Wednesday in Yeshivas Bein Hazmanim Chazon Ovadiah in Ashdod, marking the end of bein hazmanim.

Harav Yitzchak Yosef ended the shiur wishing the bachurim much hatzlachah in their learning in the new zman, which begins Rosh Chodesh Elul. “You should devote yourselves only to limud haTorah,” he blessed the bachurim.