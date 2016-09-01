Regional Briefs – September 1, 2016

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 7:54 pm |

8 Anti-Trump Protesters Arrested at Trump Tower

NEW YORK – Eight people protesting Donald Trump’s immigration stance were arrested Wednesday for chaining themselves to Trump Tower, The Associated Press reported. Trump was in Mexico at the time meeting the country’s leader.

Test Will Play Greater Role In NJ Teacher Evaluations

TRENTON – A standardized test will play a greater role in the evaluation of teachers in grades 4-8 in New Jersey, The Associated Press reported. Teachers whose students participate in the PARCC math and English exams will have 30 percent of their ratings based on the scores, up from the current 10 percent. The teachers union is furious.

Court Sides With Prosecutor In Public Records Dispute

NEWARK – A state appellate court ruled Wednesday that a county prosecutor doesn’t have to respond to a media request if records exist on a person who wasn’t arrested, The Record reported. Bergen’s prosecutor said that “an innocent person’s name does not belong in a newspaper every time a law enforcement agency receives an anonymous note.”