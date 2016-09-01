Port Authority Says NJ Man Owes Over $20K in Tolls, Fees

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 3:21 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey man is facing charges after authorities say he owes more than $20,000 in EZ-Pass tolls and fees.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says 42-year-old Levert Caldwell III was stopped after failing to post a payment in a Staten Island toll lane on Tuesday morning shortly after going over the Outerbridge Crossing.

The Tinton Falls man has been charged with larceny and obstructing government administration.

Authorities say the registration and insurance on Caldwell’s Jeep Grand Cherokee were expired and the vehicle was impounded.

It could not immediately be determined if Caldwell has an attorney.