Oren: Obama Leaving But “Obamaism” Here to Stay

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 2:32 pm

Kulanu MK Michael Oren (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The policies of the Obama administration on Israel and the Palestinians is not a fleeting phenomenon and Israelis should expect it to continue after the president leaves office, former Israeli Ambassador to Washington, Michael Oren said.

Oren reportedly said that “Obama may be going home, but ‘Obamaism’ will remain a permanent part of American policy.”

The Kulanu MK, recently appointed Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, made the comment during a talk at the Harvard Alumni Club in Israel on Tuesday.

He was quoted further as saying that Obama is “more of a symptom than a cause.”

“America today is not prepared to send a meaningful force to the Middle East,” Oren argued. “This is an America that is prepared to sit on the sidelines while half a million people are murdered in Syria and while Europe is flooded with refugees.”

He called on Israelis to recognize the new reality, which will require greater independence. “This is a reality in which we are going to have to learn to stand on our own two feet.”

Channel 10 quoted Oren as saying that he believes the United States will continue to provide Israel with military aide, “but it will not rescue us from every entanglement.”