NYC Now Required to Educate Seniors on Scams

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 7:57 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio shakes Councilman Chaim Deutsch’s hand Wednesday at a City Hall ceremony after he signed the Senior Scam Education Bill into law. (Office of Councilman Deutsch)

NEW YORK - A new law requires New York City’s Department of Consumer Affairs to conduct outreach to educate senior citizens about scams.

The bill, sponsored by Councilman Chaim Deutsch and signed into law by Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday, “is a key step towards helping to prevent seniors from losing their hard-earned savings to opportunists,” Deutsch, a Midwood Democrat, said in a statement Thursday.

Currently, one in five seniors will become a victim of a scam, which takes billions of dollars each year.

“This week alone my office received a call from a constituent who was scammed out of $11,000 through a telemarketing scheme,” Deutsch said.