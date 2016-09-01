With New Public School Funding, East Ramapo Restores Services

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 6:45 pm |

RAMAPO, N.Y. - Days before the first school opening since the New York legislature added funds to East Ramapo’s public schools, the board said they will restore fulltime kindergarten, as well as art, dance and music classes.

These were all extracurricular activities they had been forced to cut in recent years due to the state’s flawed funding formula. Lawmakers added $3 million in new money this year directed at the public schools.

Schools Superintendent Deborah Wortham announced Wednesday that a lottery would be held Thursday afternoon for 156 kindergarten slots. School starts next week Wednesday.

“We are in a better fiscal condition now than in years past and we again thank the Legislature for providing additional funding that will help us moving forward,” said board president Yehuda Weissmandl in a statement.