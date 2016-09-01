IDF Soldier Injured in Kever Yosef Shooting

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 4:31 am |

Mispallelim at Kever Yosef. (File photo, Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - An IDF soldier was moderately wounded Wednesday night when he was shot at by Arab terrorists, as he was accompanying a group of Israelis at Kever Yosef. Nearly 1,000 people gathered Wednesday night to daven at the site, arriving in 18 buses. The visit was authorized by security officials and dozens of IDF soldiers were deployed to protect the group.

A large contingent of troops were positioned between the Israeli group and an Arab refugee camp adjacent to Kever Yosef, where Arabs were rioting, throwing rocks and stones. It was from this refugee camp that the shots fired at the soldier originated. Soldiers entered the refugee camp to search for the shooter, while the soldier was taken for treatment at a Petach Tikvah hospital.

The visitors to the site were able to daven without interference, and no injuries were reported. The visits to Kever Yosef take place on a regular basis before every Rosh Chodesh in honor of Erev Rosh Chodesh.

On Thursday morning, meanwhile, Arab rioters threw rocks and firebombs at IDF troops near Me’aras Hamachpelah in Chevron. No injuries among IDF troops were reported.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.